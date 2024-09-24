ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW) Insider Nadine Gooderick Purchases 91,226 Shares

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW – Get Free Report) insider Nadine Gooderick purchased 91,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,174.30 ($34,365.96).

ClearView Wealth Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46.

ClearView Wealth Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. ClearView Wealth’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

ClearView Wealth Company Profile

ClearView Wealth Limited engages in life insurance business in Australia. The company offers life insurance protection products, including trauma and critical illness benefits, child cover, total and permanent disability, and business expense covers through financial advisers. ClearView Wealth Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

