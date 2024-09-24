Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider Sells A$4,008,630.62 in Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Clayton sold 115,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$34.75 ($23.80), for a total value of A$4,008,630.62 ($2,745,637.41).
James (Jim) Clayton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 9th, James (Jim) Clayton purchased 115,343 shares of Breville Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$33.50 ($22.95) per share, with a total value of A$3,863,990.50 ($2,646,568.84).
Breville Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Breville Group Company Profile
Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Breville Group
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.