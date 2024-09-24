Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Bank of America

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $273.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.47.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,395. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

