Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $66.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.92.

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE:BHVN traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Biohaven by 614.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

