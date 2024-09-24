Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Insider Purchases A$964,528.26 in Stock

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Free Report) insider Michael Finnegan purchased 2,716,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$964,528.26 ($660,635.79).

Macmahon Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.

Macmahon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a boost from Macmahon’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Macmahon’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Macmahon Company Profile

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides surface mining, underground mining and mining support, and civil infrastructure services to mining companies in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company operates in three segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and International Mining. Its surface mining services include bulk and selective mining, mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

