Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Leslie O’donoghue Purchases 2,500 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Leslie O’donoghue bought 2,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$54.75 per share, with a total value of C$136,876.00.

Shares of TSE MX traded up C$1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$54.49. 63,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,228. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.36. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of C$49.21 and a 12 month high of C$74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.19. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.6560088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Methanex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

