Insider Buying: Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Burnes bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.86 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of A$185,600.00 ($127,123.29).
Andrew Burnes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew Burnes bought 50,000 shares of Helloworld Travel stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$101,800.00 ($69,726.03).
Helloworld Travel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Helloworld Travel Cuts Dividend
Helloworld Travel Company Profile
Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. It also operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travelthe Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, Mobile Travel Agent, My Travel Group, and The Travel Brokers; and distributes travel products and provides services under the Viva Holidays, Sunlover Holidays, Territory Discoveries, Asia Escape Holidays, Skiddoo, GO Holidays, Ready Rooms, and Seven Oceans Cruising brands, as well as operates needitnow.com.au.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Helloworld Travel
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Helloworld Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helloworld Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.