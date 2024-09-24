Insider Buying: Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Burnes bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.86 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of A$185,600.00 ($127,123.29).

Andrew Burnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Helloworld Travel alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew Burnes bought 50,000 shares of Helloworld Travel stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$101,800.00 ($69,726.03).

Helloworld Travel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Helloworld Travel Cuts Dividend

Helloworld Travel Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. Helloworld Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

(Get Free Report)

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. It also operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travelthe Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, Mobile Travel Agent, My Travel Group, and The Travel Brokers; and distributes travel products and provides services under the Viva Holidays, Sunlover Holidays, Territory Discoveries, Asia Escape Holidays, Skiddoo, GO Holidays, Ready Rooms, and Seven Oceans Cruising brands, as well as operates needitnow.com.au.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helloworld Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helloworld Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.