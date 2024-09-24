Insider Buying: Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Alfred Moufarrige acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.90 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of A$490,000.00 ($335,616.44).
Servcorp Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Servcorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Servcorp’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Servcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.
About Servcorp
Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.
