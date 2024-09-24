Navcoin (NAV) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $4,920.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00077799 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00019606 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007062 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,322.35 or 0.39954202 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

