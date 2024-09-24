IndiGG (INDI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $469.80

IndiGG (INDI) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $469.80 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

