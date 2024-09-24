Aevo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $333.17 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Aevo has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Aevo token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. Aevo has a market cap of $333.17 million and approximately $30.47 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 871,153,262.1293409 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.39415386 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $30,777,407.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

