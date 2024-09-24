Decred Market Cap Tops $203.03 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.43 or 0.00019606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $203.03 million and $968,899.81 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00077799 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007062 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,322.35 or 0.39954202 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,338,863 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

