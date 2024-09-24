Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,705 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $117,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,405.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,409.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,376.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

