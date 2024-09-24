Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 32,825 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,399 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 32,825 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $417,752,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $712,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,309 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $162,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

