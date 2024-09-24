Wulff Hansen & CO. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 26.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $580.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $581.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

