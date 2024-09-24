Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,510 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 162,750.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.4% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,097.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,144.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,772.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,733.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

