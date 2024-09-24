DRW Securities LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $85.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

