Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $17.39 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2,097.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,228 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $17,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $28,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

