Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zeta Global (ZETA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zeta Global (NASDAQ: ZETA):

9/23/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Zeta Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Zeta Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Zeta Global was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

8/1/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Zeta Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

8/1/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Zeta Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

ZETA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 1,777,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.26. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $30.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zeta Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

