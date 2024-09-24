RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1,247.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901,256 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of RTX worth $206,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after buying an additional 792,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after buying an additional 677,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

