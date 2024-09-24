Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,410 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Vera Therapeutics worth $44,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $135,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $235,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $585,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $1,210,750. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERA opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

