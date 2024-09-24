Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 329,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,680,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 52.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 36,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,422,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,921,000 after purchasing an additional 212,433 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average is $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

