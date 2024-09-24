Marshall Wace LLP Buys 348,553 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,553 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $302,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.72.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $185.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.07 and its 200 day moving average is $164.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.