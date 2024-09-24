Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target Increased to GBX 155 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 155 ($2.08) in a report published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Airtel Africa Trading Up 0.2 %
Airtel Africa stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 118.70 ($1.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,686,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,589. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,956.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.91. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.50 ($1.77).
About Airtel Africa
