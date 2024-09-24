Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target Increased to GBX 155 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 155 ($2.08) in a report published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Airtel Africa Trading Up 0.2 %

Airtel Africa stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 118.70 ($1.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,686,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,589. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,956.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.91. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.50 ($1.77).

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

