StakeWise Staked ETH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $232,940.96 (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,719.50 or 0.04285254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $116.92 million and approximately $232,940.96 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 42,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,991 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 42,991.63990571. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,684.89171043 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

