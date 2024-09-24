Ethena Staked USDe Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.23 Billion (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001735 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $8.75 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00268613 BTC.

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,118,640,575 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,128,637,786.9936244. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.09910819 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,767,337.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

