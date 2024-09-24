Taiko 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27.04 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Taiko has a market capitalization of $132.15 million and approximately $27.04 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00002742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,032,579 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 76,032,579.25 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.73810355 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $34,587,586.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

