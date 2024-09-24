Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.82

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 51117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $522,377.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $43,144,760.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $522,377.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,897,118 shares of company stock worth $247,319,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,962,000 after buying an additional 4,304,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,459 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,402 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,430,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,671,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,551,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

