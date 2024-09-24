Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 2.2%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $128.46 and last traded at $128.86. 33,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 676,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.74.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 322.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 128,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 134.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,149,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.