iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.72

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.72 and last traded at $72.57, with a volume of 12133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.58.

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 721,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,193,000 after buying an additional 28,973 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

