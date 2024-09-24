Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.22

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 28327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SLF. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.587 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

