AAR (NYSE:AIR) Trading Down 2%

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.69 and last traded at $67.69. 117,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 305,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

AAR Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.60 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.00%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AAR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 283.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in AAR by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Articles

