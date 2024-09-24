iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sets New 12-Month High at $194.37

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $194.37 and last traded at $194.34, with a volume of 845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.60.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2,271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

