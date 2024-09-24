West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.34

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.34 and last traded at $96.09, with a volume of 16491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.16.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. KGH Ltd grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 187,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at $884,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 76.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 108.3% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

