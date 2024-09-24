First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.55

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 66299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVD. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 60,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 45,097 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

