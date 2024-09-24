Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.57

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 112714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 227,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

