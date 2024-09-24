Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.27

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 15492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 8.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,278,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,337 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,185,000 after buying an additional 180,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 1,481.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 127,460 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,020,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,995,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- What are earnings reports?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.