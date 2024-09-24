Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.27

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 15492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 8.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Liberty Live Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,278,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,337 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,185,000 after buying an additional 180,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 1,481.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 127,460 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,020,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,995,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

