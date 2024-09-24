Evmos Trading 17.9% Lower This Week (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $222,156.73 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Evmos Profile
Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Evmos
