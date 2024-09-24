Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,766.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 99,659 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 1.2% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.