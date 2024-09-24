Ordinals (ORDI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $724.45 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $724.45 million and approximately $106.70 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be bought for approximately $34.50 or 0.00054431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 34.70073396 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $103,177,223.15 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

