Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Holdings Decreased by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises about 1.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 339.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Stock Up 5.0 %

Ciena stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,712 shares of company stock worth $498,637 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

