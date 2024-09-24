Great Point Partners LLC Takes $14.88 Million Position in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,419,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,876,000. Context Therapeutics comprises about 2.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Context Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,886,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Context Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,108,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 133,357 shares during the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Context Therapeutics Stock Performance
CNTX stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Profile
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Context Therapeutics
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Don’t Overlook Mosaic’s Challenges—They Might Spark Opportunity
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 4 Reasons GlobalFoundries Could Be a Big Winner After Recent Lows
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.