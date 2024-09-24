Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,954,404,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,119.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,072.55.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

