1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $13.58 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,876 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $119,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 228.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.