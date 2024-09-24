Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 893,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,672 shares during the quarter. Investcorp India Acquisition comprises about 0.4% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.05% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVCA. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 411,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 331,576 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 235,713 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 776,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,244 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCA opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

