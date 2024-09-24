Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $7.48 Million Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 188,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,730,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Alcoa Stock Up 1.1 %

AA opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

