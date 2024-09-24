Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys New Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 511,121 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 55,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 88,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 590,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

