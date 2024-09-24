CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 6,130 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $282.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.88 and a 200 day moving average of $264.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The company has a market cap of $423.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

