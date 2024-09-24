272 Capital LP Acquires New Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

272 Capital LP bought a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 152,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. DoubleVerify comprises approximately 1.5% of 272 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. 272 Capital LP owned about 0.09% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DV. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DV opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $33,957.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

