CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 11,783 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.2% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,929,000 after purchasing an additional 206,608 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $483.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.89. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

